UP: Man killed by wild animal

A mutilated body was found from a sugarcane field on Saturday morning here, with officials saying the victim was killed by a wild animal. Gola Range forest officials advised villagers to be on alert in view of the movement of big cats in the area.

PTI | Lakhimpurkheri | Updated: 13-08-2022 15:07 IST | Created: 13-08-2022 15:07 IST
A mutilated body was found from a sugarcane field on Saturday morning here, with officials saying the victim was killed by a wild animal. The identity of the victim is yet to be identified. The body was found near Punarbhu Grant village under the Gola range of south Kheri forest division. The area is in close vicinity of the Ambara jungles on the Gola-Aliganj road. Gola Range forest officials advised villagers to be on alert in view of the movement of big cats in the area. Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Sanjay Biswal told PTI, ''Reports about the killing of a man in a big cat's attack has been received. Further details will be possible only after inspecting pugmarks of the big cat.'' PTI CORR NAV RDK RDK

