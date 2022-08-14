Left Menu

Car rams into pole in UP, one killed

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 14-08-2022 12:45 IST | Created: 14-08-2022 12:44 IST
A car rammed into an electricity pole, leaving one person dead and four others injured here, police said on Sunday. The accident took place when the five were going from Tewda village to Muzaffarnagar on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Suhaib (19), police said SHO of Bhopa police station Brijendra Rawat said the injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital.

