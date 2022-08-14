Car rams into pole in UP, one killed

A car rammed into an electricity pole, leaving one person dead and four others injured here, police said on Sunday. The accident took place when the five were going from Tewda village to Muzaffarnagar on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Suhaib (19), police said SHO of Bhopa police station Brijendra Rawat said the injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital.

