QUOTES-Reactions to the death of Indian billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala

Here are reactions to the death of billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, known as "India's Warren Buffett". INDIAN PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI:

"Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was indomitable. Full of life, witty and insightful, he leaves behind an indelible contribution to the financial world. He was also very passionate about India's progress. His passing away is saddening. My condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti." INDIAN FINANCE MINISTER NIRMALA SITHARAMAN:

"Investor, bold risk taker, masterly understanding of the stock market, clear in communication - a leader in his own right. Had strong belief in India's strength and capabilities." UDAY KOTAK, CEO OF KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK:

"Rakesh Jhunjhunwala: my school and college mate. One year my junior. Believed stock India was undervalued. He is right. Amazingly sharp in understanding financial markets. We spoke regularly, more so during COVID. Will miss you Rakesh!" ANDREW HOLLAND, CEO OF AVENDUS CAPITAL ALTERNATIVE STRATEGIES:

"I just have the fondest memories of sitting in Geoffrey's bar and discussing markets. Such a humble and nice, warm hearted man." GAUTAM ADANI, FOUNDER AND CHAIRMAN, ADANI GROUP:

"Extremely saddened by the untimely passing away of the most legendary investor that India has had. Shri Jhunjhunwala inspired an entire generation to believe in our equity markets with his brilliant views. We will miss him. India will miss him but we will never forget him. RIP." N. CHANDRASEKARAN, CHAIRMAN, TATA SONS:

"Rakesh Jhunjhunwala believed in India and the sheer potential of the country. This conviction led him to consistently make bold decisions throughout his life and career. He had tremendous regard for the Tata Group. Mr. Jhunjhunwala's passing is an irreparable loss and we extend our deep condolences to his family and friends."

