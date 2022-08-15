Namaste Vietnam Festival opens in Ho Chi Minh City

Vietnam, August 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): The first ever Namaste Vietnam Festival opened to a full house at the iconic Independence Palace in Ho Chi Minh City on August 13, 2022. A big delegation from the Indian Film industry led by award-winning filmmakers Rahul Mittra, Umesh Shukla, Rahul Rawail, Kumar Mangat, Shree Narayan Singh, Rumy Jaffry, Komal Nahta, Chandrakant Singh, Kiran Kumar Koneru, Nitin Tej Ahuja, Anirudh Dhoot along with actors Raima Sen, Soma Laishram, Himakshi Kalita, Sulakhyana Baruah amongst others walked the Red Carpet during the grand opening ceremony of the Festival.

The month-long Festival curated by Captain Rahul Bali is a part of the celebrations of 75 years of Indian Independence as well as 50 years of Diplomatic Relations between India and Vietnam and aims to boost cultural exchange and step up cooperation in trade, investment, tourism, education and information technology between the countries. Organised by the Indian Embassy and The Consul General of India in Vietnam, the festival would be in line with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent announcement where he reiterated the importance of Vietnam as the key to India's Act East policy.

H.E. The Ambassador of India to Vietnam Pranay Verma inaugurated the festival and said that India wants to promote three key elements during this festival: Trade, Connectivity and Culture. A lot of activities ranging from events, workshops and meets pertaining to culture, trade, investment, education, healthcare and tourism have been planned during the festival. The proposed events apart from reconnecting the entrepreneurs of both sides post-Covid to explore business opportunities in different sectors will also create awareness on India's diverse culture.

Vietjet Air who are planning to connect Vietnam to multiple cities in India with their direct flights is the Official Airline Partner of the festival which is supported by INCHAM, FICCI, Plasser India, ONGC Videsh, Dahlia Technologies & Wilh.Loesch. Hotel Le Meridien Saigon is the official Hospitality Partner for this mega festival of India-Vietnam Friendship. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)