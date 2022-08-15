Manav Rachna celebrates 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' with full fervence

Faridabad (Haryana) [India], August 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): The 75th Independence Day of India was celebrated at Manav Rachna in solemn and dignified festivities as part of the ongoing celebrations of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. Dr Prashant Bhalla - President, Manav Rachna Educational Institutions hoisted the national flag at Manav Rachna Campus today in the presence of special guest Biren Dang - Taare Zameen Par Winner; Dr Sanjay Srivastava - MD, MREI and Vice-Chancellor, MRIIRS; Prof. (Dr) D S Sengar - Pro-Vice Chancellor, MRU; Lt. General RK Anand - Director General, MRIIRS; Sanyogita Sharma - Director, MRIS; Sarkar Talwar- Director Sports, MREI; Prof. (Dr) Naresh Grover - Pro-Vice Chancellor, MRIIRS; Prof. (Dr) Pardeep Kumar - Pro-Vice Chancellor, MRIIRS; along with other dignitaries, faculty and students.

Students and Alumni of Manav Rachna participated in the cultural programme by showcasing magnificent dance and singing performances. Dr Prashant Bhalla addressed the audience quoting, "Our founder visionary Dr. O P Bhalla envisioned Manav Rachna to transform into educational Institutions that create nation builders who not only bring laurels to the Institutions in India but also raise the flag of India all over the World. We are amazed to see our Alumni doing so well in India and Abroad and as we complete 25 Years of our existence, we are elated to celebrate the 75 Years of Independent India where freedom to education is valued."

Dr Sanjay Srivastava quoted, "We are celebrating the 75th Independence day of India, and Manav Rachna Educational Institutions are celebrating the completion of 25 Years. Education is the foremost priority at Manav Rachna where we focus on 'Jay Vigyaan'. To inspire our youth to contribute toward nation-building, we have been at the forefront and our efforts have materialized with time. I am truly fascinated by the progress we are making each day as a nation and with continuous efforts, India shall soon join the league of Developed Nations." To celebrate the 75 Glorious Years of a progressive Independent India, numerous activities were organized in Manav Rachna International Schools, MRIIRS and MRU. A special rally was organized in the institutions to spread awareness about the government's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign. Students at all 8 Manav Rachna International Schools celebrated Independence day through various cultural activities along with Selfie with Tiranga.

The National Flag was also hoisted at all Manav Rachna International Schools this morning in the presence of Principals, Teachers, Executive Directors and Students. Manav Rachna Campus along with Manav Rachna International Schools in Faridabad were adorned in the beautiful tricolor lighting on the eve of Independence day.

'One Week for Nation', a nation-wide initiative by Paryavaran Sanrakshan Gatividhi kickstarted today at the Institutions with a plantation drive and pledge to protect nature as 'Paryavaran Prehri' with an intent of, 'A Swasth Paryavaran Bharat - A clean Healthy and Prosperous Bharat'. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)