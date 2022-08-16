Shriram Automall India Limited (SAMIL) said it transacted business worth Rs 100 crore during an auction.

The platform said it conducted 100 auctions at 100 locations pan-India on August 13, which resulted in the company transacting business worth Rs 100 crore.

During the auction, a wide range of pre-owned vehicles and equipment across segments such as cars, two and three-wheelers trucks, construction and farm equipment, were available for acquisition and disposal under a single roof.

* * * * * Yostra Labs raises Rs 4 cr seed funding * Medtech startup Yostra Labs said on Tuesday it has raised Rs 4-crore in its seed funding round from a clutch of investors for its growth expansion plans.

The funding round was led by Indian Angel Network (IAN) and was joined by co-investors Impact Innovators and Entrepreneurs Foundation and Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms, it stated.

The fresh capital is aimed at increasing the workforce by expanding in-house sales and marketing teams. The funding will also help in expanding the market reach, the commercialization of the product portfolio, and scaling up the production, it said.

* * * * Cummins India launches emission control device * Engines and related parts maker Cummins India Limited announced the launch of Retrofit Emission Control Device ('RECD') for clear air in collaboration with PI Green Innovations.

As a part of this collaboration with PI Green Innovations, Cummins will be marketing the device through its distribution network in the country, Cummins India said.

The device is built on filterless technology and based on electrostatic precipitation fundamentals. The device is efficient in improving air quality and capturing Particulate Matter (PM) from the air with more than 70 per cent efficiency.

* * * ** Hero Electric partners with AU Small Bank * Hero Electric has partnered with AU Small Finance Bank for providing vehicle financing to its customers, the company said on Tuesday.

Customers can benefit from the tie-up with customised EMIs as per their needs, the electric vehicle maker said in a statement.

Hero Electric has 14 products in its portfolio.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)