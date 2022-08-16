Left Menu

Transnet's security officers granted peace officer status

In a statement, the State-owned rail and port company explained that the move will go a long way to curbing cable theft on its infrastructure, which has grown “exponentially” over the last five years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 16-08-2022 16:13 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 16:13 IST
Transnet's security officers granted peace officer status
The SOE assured that the peace officers will be trained in accordance with security sector requirements. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Transnet says the granting of peace officer status to its security officers is an important step in ramping up the fight against cable and infrastructure theft.

According to Transnet, the security officers will now be empowered to "make arrests… search premises, facilities and people, complete dockets to ensure suspects are charged correctly" and assist police with investigations.

In a statement, the State-owned rail and port company explained that the move will go a long way to curbing cable theft on its infrastructure, which has grown "exponentially" over the last five years.

"[This] has resulted in increased tonnage and revenue losses and increased repair costs. Over 1 500km of cable has been stolen - a 1 096% increase in the length of cable stolen - in the past five years, with a net financial impact of R4.1 billion.

"Although Transnet Pipelines [TPL] has seen a reduction in the number of incidents in the past financial year due to security interventions implemented, there has been a spike in the last few months, largely due to the increase in the price of the product. Over the past three years, TPL has seen an increase in the loss of volume of around 30 million litres, with a net financial impact of around R1.1 billion over the period," Transnet said.

The SOE assured that the peace officers will be trained in accordance with security sector requirements.

"Transnet security officers will go through rigorous training in compliance with the Safety and Security Sector Education and Training Authority (SASSETA) requirements. On the successful completion of the training, candidates will be awarded a Certificate of Competency by the National Police Commissioner and receive SAPS appointment letters and Transnet appointment ID cards," the statement said.

Meanwhile, Transnet has announced that it has reached an agreement with the Human Settlements Department on the housing of displaced community members, who have illegally occupied the entity's Montclair Lodge in Durban since July.

"In terms of the agreement, Transnet will make Montclair Lodge available to the department for six months from…15 August 2022. The department will prioritise women, children and people with disabilities, and will take full responsibility of the management of the lodge and its related costs.

"Transnet welcomes the agreement, which favours all parties, and ensures that members of the community are accommodated. In due course, Transnet Property will enter into negotiations to formally sell the lodge, with the Department of Human Settlements getting first right of refusal," Transnet said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fears persist; Zimbabwe blames measles surge on sect gatherings after 80 children die and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fear...

 Global
2
Suzlon feels financial woes over with REC-led refinance; looks to raise Rs 1,200 cr in FY23 from rights issue

Suzlon feels financial woes over with REC-led refinance; looks to raise Rs 1...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to treat lung cancer; Novavax seeks U.S. authorization for COVID vaccine booster and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to...

 Global
4
5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022