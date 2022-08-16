KONE India Inaugurates India's Largest Single Wall Painting on Sustainable Waste Management in New Delhi

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) To commemorate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, KONE Elevators India, a fully owned subsidiary of KONE Corporation, a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, inaugurated its largest single wall painting with the theme of Sustainable Waste Management this week at Mahipalpur Flyover, New Delhi, as part of their Green Dream Project. KONE India’s Green Dream Project was initiated last year in collaboration with Green Dream Foundation with the objective of sensitizing the general public on key environmental themes. The ongoing project uplifts otherwise neglected walls, delivers a powerful message in a very effective manner, and offers dignified job opportunities for talented artists from different parts of the country. The project aims to raise awareness and make people more mindful of their actions. It also serves to beautify several neglected walls - in line with the Swachh Bharat Mission. The latest area in Delhi to get makeover is the Mahipalpur Flyover, spanning more than 20,000 square feet. The wall was inaugurated by Amit Gossain, Managing Director, KONE Elevators India, Shri Ashwani Kumar, IAS, Special Officer, MCD, Shri Gyanesh Bharti, IAS, Commissioner, MCD and Ashish Sachdeva, Founder & President, Green Dream Foundation. They also felicitated some artists who have been associated with Green Dream Project from the very start, and are the hands behind the beautiful makeovers of many city walls. Amit Gossain, Managing Director, KONE Elevators India said at the inauguration, ”At KONE India, we constantly aim to contribute to better tomorrows in the communities that we are privileged to serve. Project Green Dream is an important pillar of our community initiatives that centersaround circular economy, waste and water management, etc. The project has been drawing a lot of attention and appreciation in the Delhi-NCR Region, Ranchi and Chandigarh already, and our plan is to spread it nationally. In line with government’s Swatch Bharat Mission, inaugurating it during India’s AzadiKaAmritMahotsav is a great honour for us.” Ashish Sachdeva, Founder & President, Green Dream Foundation, said at the occasion, ''Aligning not only to the vision of Net Zero but also to the AzadikaAmritMahotsav, these wall paintings depict how Delhi has embarked upon its journey to Zero Waste to achieve freedom from hazardous landfills. Recognition of the artists by the senior officials will go a long way in motivating them to keep delivering better with every upcoming project.'' About KONE At KONE, our mission is to improve the flow of urban life. As a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, KONE provides elevators, escalators and automatic building doors, as well as solutions for maintenance and modernization to add value to buildings throughout their life cycle. Through more effective People Flow®, we make people's journeys safe, convenient and reliable, in taller, smarter buildings. In 2021, KONE had annual sales of EUR 10.5 billion, and at the end of the year over 60,000 employees. KONE class B shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. in Finland. For more information, please visit: www.kone.com About KONE India KONE’s presence in India dates back to 1984 and today it is the leading elevator company in India. Based in Chennai, KONE India serves customers all over the country through its 50+ branches and provides sustainable People Flow™ solutions for India’s rapidly growing cities. It employs 5000+ people in the country. KONE’s production unit in Tamil Nadu near Chennai produces elevators for the Indian market as well as for Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal and Sri Lanka. It also has three training centers in Chennai, Gurgaon & Pune, where KONE’s installation engineers and field mechanics are trained to meet KONE India’s strong reputation for high quality and uncompromised safety, as well as the expectations of Indian customers, when installing and maintaining elevators and escalators. KONE’s global technology and engineering center in Chennai and Pune, is one of the seven global R&D center, is a testing and research hub, which supports the latest technology and development of future KONE solutions. For more information, please visit www.kone.in.

