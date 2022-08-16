Left Menu

Shares of cos having Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's investments settle on mixed note

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-08-2022 18:25 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 18:09 IST
Shares of cos having Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's investments settle on mixed note
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of companies having investments in late billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala ended on a mixed note on Tuesday.

The 62-year-old investor, who was known as the Big Bull and Warren Buffett of India for his investment acumen, passed away on Sunday.

Jhunjhunwala had investments in more than three dozen companies, the most valuable being watch and jewelry maker Titan, part of the Tata group.

Titan ended 0.88 cents higher at Rs 2,493.65. During the day, it gained 1.09 per cent to Rs 2,499.

Among the firms in his portfolio, Aptech shares dipped 0.04 per cent to settle at Rs 232.65 on BSE after falling 5.92 per cent to Rs 218.95 during the day.

Shares of Metro Brands declined 1.36 percent to Rs 842.70. During the day, it dropped 3.13 percent to Rs 827.50 on BSE.

Agro Tech Foods fell 0.62 percent.

Among the gainers, Star Health climbed 1.62 per cent to Rs 707.40 after falling 4.79 percent to Rs 662.75 in intra-day trade.

Tata Motors went up 2.55 per cent, Nazara Technologies jumped 2.44 per cent, NCC Limited gained 2.09 per cent, Indian Hotels went higher by 1.32 per cent, Crisil advanced 1.02 percent and Titan Company climbed 0.88 percent.

Among other companies, Canara Bank advanced 0.54 percent and Rallis India climbed 0.13 per cent.

According to trendline data, Jhunjhunwala and associates publicly held 32 stocks with a net worth of over Rs 31,905 crore at the end of the June 2022 quarter.

On Tuesday, the 30-share BSE benchmark index advanced 379.43 points or 0.64 percent to settle at 59,842.21 points.

Stock markets were closed on Monday on account of Independence Day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fears persist; Zimbabwe blames measles surge on sect gatherings after 80 children die and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fear...

 Global
2
Suzlon feels financial woes over with REC-led refinance; looks to raise Rs 1,200 cr in FY23 from rights issue

Suzlon feels financial woes over with REC-led refinance; looks to raise Rs 1...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to treat lung cancer; Novavax seeks U.S. authorization for COVID vaccine booster and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to...

 Global
4
5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022