Left Menu

American Airlines places deposit on 20 supersonic planes

PTI | Dallas | Updated: 16-08-2022 19:04 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 19:04 IST
American Airlines places deposit on 20 supersonic planes
  • Country:
  • United States

American Airlines on Tuesday has agreed to buy up to 20 supersonic jets from Boom Supersonic and put down a non-refundable deposit on the planes that are still on the drawing board and years away from flying.

Neither American Airlines nor the manufacturer Boom Supersonic have provided financial details, including the amount of American Airline's deposit.

American Airlines becomes the second US customer for Boom after a similar announcement last year from United Airlines for 15 of the planes, called the Overture.

It has been nearly 20 years since the last supersonic passenger flight by Concorde, the British-French plane that failed to catch on because of the high cost of flights.

Boom CEO Blake Scholl insists his company's plane will be different when it debuts in 2029, with tickets costing about USD 4,000 to USD 5,000 to fly from New York to London in about three and one-half hours.

“There are tens of millions of passengers every year flying in business class on routes where Overture will give a big speed-up,” Scholl said in an interview, “and airlines will be able to do it profitably.” Sceptics have questioned Boom's ambitious timetable, especially in light of the many years it has taken Boeing, an established manufacturer, to get planes or even retrofits to planes approved by the Federal Aviation Administration.

Boom says the Overture program will cost between USD 6 billion and USD 8 billion.

The plane carries a list price of USD 200 million, although other manufacturers routinely give airlines deep discounts.

Last month, Boom announced changes to the plane's design to make it simpler and less expensive to build and maintain.

The most striking change was going from three engines, including a different type on the tail, to four identical engines under the delta-shaped wings.

However, Boom does not yet have an engine manufacturer lined up. It is talking with Rolls Royce and others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fears persist; Zimbabwe blames measles surge on sect gatherings after 80 children die and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fear...

 Global
2
Suzlon feels financial woes over with REC-led refinance; looks to raise Rs 1,200 cr in FY23 from rights issue

Suzlon feels financial woes over with REC-led refinance; looks to raise Rs 1...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to treat lung cancer; Novavax seeks U.S. authorization for COVID vaccine booster and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to...

 Global
4
5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022