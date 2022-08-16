Left Menu

'Adopt A Tree' campaign by Evos Buildcon inaugurated by Kalinga Keshari Rath

Adopt A Tree, a flagship initiative by Evos Buildcon Pvt Ltd, Bhubaneswar was inaugurated by Founder and MD - Kalinga Keshari Rath. The aim behind the project is to involve all the stakeholders of Evos Buildcon to adopt and pledge to look after the tree.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-08-2022 20:00 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 19:58 IST
'Adopt A Tree' campaign by Evos Buildcon inaugurated by Kalinga Keshari Rath
Adopt a tree campaign by Kalinga Keshari Rath. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi [India], August 16 (ANI/SRV): Adopt A Tree, a flagship initiative by Evos Buildcon Pvt Ltd, Bhubaneswar was inaugurated by Founder and MD - Kalinga Keshari Rath. The aim behind the project is to involve all the stakeholders of Evos Buildcon to adopt and pledge to look after the tree. "Planting a Tree is easy but what after that? We just plant and forget that we ever even planted a sapling. Saplings are also like human beings they need to be nurtured to reach their optimum potential. That is why instead of planting a Sapling we have initiated the Adopt a Tree Campaign and with this small act, we plan to make this world a little better to live and to grow." - Said the young and dynamic real estate tycoon while launching the campaign at Dauliapatna, Bhubaneswar.

Evos Buildcon is one of the leading developers in Bhubaneswar offering premium residential and commercial properties in Bhubaneswar. Managed by Kalinga Keshari Rath. They started our operation in the year 2005 December and got ISO 9001 - 2008 in 2009 for providing quality services in the field of Real Estate. The Organisation has been driven by highly experienced, skillful, dedicated, honest, ethical, committed, visionary, enthusiastic as well as responsible leaders who have a great vision to bring miraculous changes in the field of real estate and in the field of winning the trust of Customers Forever.

When it comes to Luxury Residential projects at a Budget-Friendly price tag, Evos Buildcon has always remained a step ahead of its competitors. Its love for nature of Evos can be seen in its projects which amalgamate the beauty of nature with modern architecture. The recently launched Premium 3 BHK Residential Project Srichandan Enclave is evidence of the same. This story is provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fears persist; Zimbabwe blames measles surge on sect gatherings after 80 children die and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fear...

 Global
2
Suzlon feels financial woes over with REC-led refinance; looks to raise Rs 1,200 cr in FY23 from rights issue

Suzlon feels financial woes over with REC-led refinance; looks to raise Rs 1...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to treat lung cancer; Novavax seeks U.S. authorization for COVID vaccine booster and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to...

 Global
4
5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022