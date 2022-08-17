Left Menu

IPS Academy, IBMR Indore gets an A++ grade by NAAC

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 17-08-2022 12:33 IST | Created: 17-08-2022 12:33 IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 17 (ANI/PNN): Once again, in the field of Higher Education, Madhya Pradesh has outshined in the Nation. IPS Academy, Institute of Business Management and Research, Indore, is now on the list of the country's elite colleges with the highest NATIONAL ASSESSMENT AND ACCREDITATION COUNCIL (NAAC) grading. The NAAC team visited the institute on July 28 and 29, 2022; The Executive Committee constituted a further standing committee to examine the peer team reports and declare the Accreditation Result on August 10, 2022; the institution has been accredited with a CGPA of 3.53 on a seven-point scale at A++ Grade.

The President of IPSA Group of Institutions, Architect Achal K. Choudhary, congratulated Director Dr Vivek Singh Kushwaha, IQAC Coordinator Dr C.K. Goyal, Dr Kali Charan Modak and Dr Shailesh S. Thakur and the team for achieving this milestone, he also mentioned that this achievement would bring the institute closer in attaining autonomous status. Dr V.S. Kushwaha was pleased to inform that the institute has become the first private college in the state to get the highest grade in the first cycle of NAAC with CGPA among the private management Institute.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

