Chevrolet India continues to maintain promise to customers

Chevrolet continues to take care of its customers in India through a dedicated Chevrolet team responsible for overseeing a service network, training center, and full-fledged warehousing and logistics operation, to make genuine parts available for customers. This commitment continues five years after Chevrolet stopped selling vehicles in India, and will continue over 2024 and beyond, as the company upholds its promise to support customers with parts availability and aftersales services during this period.

''At Chevrolet, the customer remains at the center of everything we do, and we are committed to offering quality service for our vehicles in India,'' said Devang Parpani, Director, Commercial Operations India.

To ensure easy access for service, Chevrolet has maintained a network of Authorized Service Operations with over 170 customer touchpoints. Customers can also buy genuine Chevrolet parts including batteries, lube and genuine Chevrolet parts, over the counter at these locations.

GM is also expanding their aftersales presence in India with ACDelco and will provide parts including batteries, lube and other parts for all vehicle makes.

Reiterating its focus on safety, Chevrolet also continues to appeal to its customers to get their vehicles inspected free of charge at the nearest Chevrolet Authorized Service Operations for open recall campaigns. This includes the Cruze Takata airbag safety recall. Customers can check for any recall on their vehicles at https://www.chevrolet.co.in/owners-area/recall.html ''It is immensely gratifying to see the team in India remain focused on our important aftersales customers as they continue to deliver on the needs of vibrant parts and service operation,'' said William Henrie, General Motors International Operations Aftersales Director.

To help its customers stay in touch, Chevrolet also maintains a website (Chevrolet.co.in) and a customer service center where customers can e-mail Chevrolet at gmi.cac@gm.com or call at 18002088080.

ABOUT CHEVROLET Founded in 1911 in Detroit, Chevrolet is now one of the world's largest car brands, available in nearly 80 countries with nearly 2.7 million cars and trucks sold in 2021. Chevrolet models include electric and fuel-efficient vehicles that feature engaging performance, design that makes the heart beat, passive and active safety features, and easy-to-use technology, all at a value. More information on Chevrolet models can be found at www.chevrolet.com.

