Air India selects RateGain to adjust ticket prices with real-time airfare data

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-08-2022 16:24 IST | Created: 17-08-2022 16:20 IST
Air India selects RateGain to adjust ticket prices with real-time airfare data
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
Air India has selected technology company RateGain to provide its product called 'AirGain' that will assist in dynamically adjusting ticket prices with real-time, accurate and high-quality airfare data, a statement said on Wednesday.

Tata Group-owned Air India maintains a fleet of 113 planes that operate over 500 daily flights, its statement noted. ''AirGain offers actionable insights to quickly react to market price change and stay ahead of the competition through its scalable and intuitive analytical capabilities,'' it said.

Airlines gain competitive intelligence by analyzing market data in real-time, it added.

AirGain's ability to track historical trends and fare changes on the most-profitable routes makes it easy for revenue and commercial teams to stay on top of every market development, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

