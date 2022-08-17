DavaIndia launches seven company outlets in Ahmedabad

DavaIndia is India’s largest private generic pharmacy retail chain with more than 650 stores across 25 states.

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], August 17: DavaIndia, India’s largest private generic pharmacy retail chain, has inaugurated seven company outlets in Ahmedabad to ensure high-quality generic medicines are easily available. The inauguration of DavaIndia’s stores at Maninagar, Bodakdev, South Bopal, Thaltej, Satellite, Navrangpura, and Vastral mark the beginning of a generic medicine revolution in the city and will allow thousands of customers to save up to 90% on their medicine bills. “We are happy to be opening seven DavaIndia stores simultaneously in Ahmedabad. This gives a big push to our commitment to ensuring easy availability of high-quality generic medicines at affordable price. We have become the country’s largest private generic pharmacy retail chain with more than 650 stores and are catering to over 30 lakh customers and adding up 2.5 Lakh happy customers every month. We are committed to reachout and expandour presence in more cities so that we can help more customers, make savings upto 90% on medicine expenses,” said Ketan Zota, Chairman, DavaIndia Generic Pharmacy. DavaIndia is an initiative of Surat-based Zota Healthcare Ltd., which has been serving mankind from last 35 years. It exports to more than 35 countries a wide range of pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and ayurvedic medicines. The quality in terms of efficacy and safety of the generic medicines sold by DavaIndia is at par with branded medicines available in the market. However, DavaIndia’s generic medicines offer significant savings on medicine expenses. DavaIndia’s efforts towards providing affordable and accessible medicines have allowed customers in more than 200 cities and 25 states to save more than Rs. 389 crore so far by providing them with generic options to branded drugs. DavaIndia recently organised a contest for dinner with cricket legend Kapil Dev and received an overwhelming response from customers. India is the largest manufacturer of generic medicines with a 20% share in terms of volume. Indian medicines are exported to more than 200 countries. India is also the leader in pharma manufacturing, ranking third in volume and 14th in terms of value. However, crores of Indians have to depend on expensive branded drugs in absence of availability of generic drugs. DavaIndia aims to correct this anomaly. DavaIndia has expanded on the franchise model so far but has also introduced the COCO (Company Owned Company Operated) format in April last year. It has 50 such stores operational and 60 in pipeline to open across various cities with a wide range of more than 2,000 products which include generic medicines to treat acute and chronic ailments in addition to health & wellness products, cosmetics, nutrition supplements, and ayurvedic, nutraceutical & surgical products at affordable prices.

