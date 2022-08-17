Calsoft to hire 1000 IT engineers by 2025 in Kolkata

Pune-based software services exporter Calsoft Inc on Wednesday opened its development centre in Kolkata where 1000 IT engineers will be recruited by 2025.

The company said 250 such people will be employed by this year.

Calsoft stated that it will ramp up the number of engineers across its operations but the Kolkata centre will see higher growth in hiring.

''In 2022, we foray into advanced levels of digital product engineering in artificial intelligence, machine learning, cybersecurity and data analytics domains. With the new development centre in Kolkata, Calsoft aims to onboard expert product engineers and data scientists into its family. Kolkata also resonates as an innovation hub for technology,'' company CEO Anupam Bhide said.

He said that in 2022, the US which remains the top revenue earner for the company is showing signs of tapering down compared to the 60-70 per cent growth it had registered in 2021.

However, despite the threat of slowdown and inflation, the growth remains strong, Bhide said.

The IT services company has development centres in Pune and Bengaluru and will open another one in Indore shortly. By 2025, Calsoft plans to ramp up its employee strength to 4000 from 1500 now, the CEO said.

''For the Kolkata centre, we will hire 250 IT personnel by 2022 and 1000 by 2025,'' he said.

Calsoft marketing head Somnath Nag said at least 50 per cent of the employees want to work from office and so a hybrid mode has been adopted. ''We are still evaluating (the process) and may return to the full-fledged physical office though the hybrid concept may also stay. Thus, we are planning for a larger office in the city (Kolkata) to accommodate the larger workforce,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)