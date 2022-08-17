Cabin crew at IAG's Spanish airline Iberia Express plan 10-day strike

Cabin crew working for IAG's low-cost airline Iberia Express plan to go on strike from Aug. 28 to Sep. 6, a union statement said on Wednesday, in yet another labour dispute arising from the industry's turbulent post-COVID recovery.

The strike at Iberia Express, backed by USO and SITCPLA unions, follows walkouts across Europe as staff complaints over pay amid the rising cost of living and deteriorating working conditions prompted by a boom of travel that followed the lifting of pandemic restrictions. The cabin crews are demanding better working conditions and pay rises to offset inflation, both unions said in a joint statement.

"We are very disappointed with Iberia Express's management, which showed it doesn't keep its word and doesn't respect workers who have struggled to keep the company afloat," the statement said. Iberia Express said the unions' decision to call a strike was "incomprehensible" as talks are ongoing and a third union has agreed to the company's proposals.

"We are confident the strike can be avoided and that we can keep talking to guarantee stability and offer a good service to our customers," Iberia Express said in a statement. The airline connects Madrid with about 40 cities all over Europe.

Airline workers lost part of their income during the pandemic as many where on furlough and some bonuses were suspended. As travel resumed at an unexpected speed, many airlines have found themselves with staff shortages.

The Iberia strike follows similar ones in Spain at Ryanair , the country's largest airline in terms of passengers, and easyJet during the summer. Some cabin crews at Ryanair were on their third day of strike this week, though the effects were moderate as no flights were cancelled in the country though several dozens were delayed.

Ryanair crews plan to strike during weekdays until January.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)