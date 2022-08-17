Gati Shakti National Master Plan covers all highways to railways, every mode of connectivity: Official * PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan covers all highways to railways and every mode of connectivity, a senior official of the commerce and industry ministry said on Wednesday.

Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Special Secretary Amrit Lal Meena also said that regions of the northeast are being given distinctive attention for building secure and resilient infrastructure and connectivity.

The ministry has planned high-standard projects in this direction and some of them are already in line, he said here at a PHDCCI event.

''New alignments in the sector are taking place. Main issue of land acquisition has been taken up on a priority basis. Framework has been prepared for the resolutions so that the hurdles can be removed from the path of success,'' Industry body PHDCCI said in a statement.

*** Yes Bank invests in Venture Catalysts Group Funds * Private sector lender Yes Bank on Wednesday announced an undisclosed investment into the business incubator Venture Catalysts Group Funds.

This is a part of the lender's efforts of catering to the future tech businesses, as per a statement.

*** SBI Mutual Fund launches its website in Hindi * Largest asset management company SBI Mutual Fund on Wednesday said it has launched its website in Hindi.

The website is aimed at serving 44 per cent of Indian population and 1.5 crore SBI MF investors, according to a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)