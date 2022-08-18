Left Menu

Road CAPEX in top 15 states up by 8 percent this fiscal

Budget analysis of the top 15 states, which account for 85 percent of the total state road CAPEX, indicates they have cumulatively budgeted for an 8 percent increase in CAPEX on roads and bridges at Rs 1.26 lakh crore in this fiscal as compared with the revised estimate for the last financial year, CRISIL Research said in a report.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-08-2022 15:13 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 15:01 IST
Road CAPEX in top 15 states up by 8 percent this fiscal
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Budget analysis of the top 15 states, which account for 85 percent of the total state road CAPEX, indicates they have cumulatively budgeted for an 8 percent increase in CAPEX on roads and bridges at Rs 1.26 lakh crore in this fiscal as compared with the revised estimate for the last financial year, CRISIL Research said in a report. The budgeted increase is much lower than the bumper 39 percent on-year increase last fiscal, after constrained spending in the previous two when these states achieved only 92-94 percent of their road budgets, first due to the economic slowdown in fiscal 2020 and then due to diversion of funds towards health and social expenditures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic in fiscal 2021.

The revised estimate for fiscal 2022 shows a 97 percent achievement. However, given that actuals have historically been much lower, we estimate the actual increase in spending in fiscal 2022 at 28-32 percent on-year, CRISIL Research said. It, however, mirrors the compound annual growth rate of 9 percent in the last five fiscal (fiscal 2017 actuals to fiscal 2022 revised estimate).

In the current fiscal, we expect 90-95 percent achievement of these state road budgets, a growth of 6-8 percent on year, given that high spenders such as Maharashtra have moderated their road spending to lower their fiscal deficits. Plus, states in high fiscal zones, such as Bihar and Madhya Pradesh, have lowered their spending on roads, CRISIL Research said. On the other end, the likes of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, which have been laggards in spending on roads over the past 5 years, have now budgeted for much higher spending for road development. Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, too, have budgeted for double-digit growth in their spending on roads given the relatively lower road density in these states, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rocket Lab provides more details about first private mission to Venus

Rocket Lab provides more details about first private mission to Venus

Global
2
Health News Roundup: Bill Gates, South Korea expand global health partnership; China reports 3,036 new COVID cases for Aug 16 vs 2,526 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Bill Gates, South Korea expand global health partnershi...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Bionic hand can be updated with new gestures, anytime, anywhere; NASA's giant U.S. moon rocket emerges for debut launch and more

Science News Roundup: Bionic hand can be updated with new gestures, anytime,...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Plaintiff in first Zantac lawsuit set for trial drops case; Russia's daily COVID cases cross 30,000 for first time since mid-March and more

Health News Roundup: Plaintiff in first Zantac lawsuit set for trial drops c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022