Maha: Man who lost both legs in road accident gets Rs 73 lakh compensation

PTI | Thane | Updated: 18-08-2022 16:06 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 16:06 IST
Maha: Man who lost both legs in road accident gets Rs 73 lakh compensation
A 44-year-old man who lost both legs in a road accident in 2018 has been awarded a compensation of Rs 73 lakh by a Lok Adalat in Maharashtra's Palghar district.

Deepak Namdeo Khandare, a manager with a travel and timeshare firm, was hit by a truck in March that year near Ambivali in Palghar while he was riding a motorcycle, officials said.

Both his legs had to be amputated after the accident, leaving Khandare, who was earning Rs 54,000 per month at the time, and his kin devastated.

Khandare and the insurance firms reached a settlement on August 13, and details of the order were made available on Thursday.

The settlement was reached before Palghar Principal Judge AS Pratinidhi at the Lok Adalat, they added.

