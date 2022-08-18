Left Menu

Bharti Airtel surges after making advance payments for 5G spectrum

The share price of telecom service provider Bharti Airtel surged on Thursday after the company made advance payments for 5G spectrum purchase.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 18-08-2022 16:56 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 16:56 IST
Bharti Airtel surges after making advance payments for 5G spectrum
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The share price of telecom service provider Bharti Airtel surged on Thursday after the company made advance payments for 5G spectrum purchase. Bharti Airtel share price surged 1.59 per cent to close at Rs 733.25 on the BSE on Thursday. The scrip touched a high of Rs 735.70 in the intra-day.

Bharti Airtel share price has gained 4.5 per cent in the past two trading sessions. The company's shares rose sharply after it made advance payments for the 5G spectrum. Bharti Airtel on Wednesday said it has paid Rs 8,312.4 crore to the Department of Telecom (Government of India) towards dues for spectrum acquired in the recently concluded 5G auctions.

Airtel has paid 4 years of 2022 spectrum dues upfront. The Company believes that this upfront payment coupled with the moratorium on spectrum dues and AGR related payments for four years will free up future cash flows and allow Airtel to dedicate resources to single-mindedly concentrate on the 5G rollout. Over the last year, Airtel has also cleared Rs 24,333.7 crore of its deferred spectrum liabilities much ahead of scheduled maturities.

The government announced that the telecom operator has been allocated the spectrum within a few hours of making the payments. Bharti Enterprises Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal praised the government for a quick 5G spectrum allocation. "No fuss, no follow up, no running around the corridors and no tall claims. This is ease of doing business at work in its full glory. In my over 30 years of first-hand experience with the DoT (Department of Telecommunications), this is a first! Business as it should be," Mittal said in a statement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rocket Lab provides more details about first private mission to Venus

Rocket Lab provides more details about first private mission to Venus

Global
2
Health News Roundup: Bill Gates, South Korea expand global health partnership; China reports 3,036 new COVID cases for Aug 16 vs 2,526 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Bill Gates, South Korea expand global health partnershi...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Bionic hand can be updated with new gestures, anytime, anywhere; NASA's giant U.S. moon rocket emerges for debut launch and more

Science News Roundup: Bionic hand can be updated with new gestures, anytime,...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Plaintiff in first Zantac lawsuit set for trial drops case; Russia's daily COVID cases cross 30,000 for first time since mid-March and more

Health News Roundup: Plaintiff in first Zantac lawsuit set for trial drops c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022