Left Menu

Sitharaman to inaugurate CSR & Investment conclave in Kohima on Aug 22

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 18-08-2022 17:46 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 17:39 IST
Sitharaman to inaugurate CSR & Investment conclave in Kohima on Aug 22
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will inaugurate the Nagaland government organised first Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Investment conclave in Kohima on August 22.

The Union Finance Minister will also participate in the Investor and Bankers meet with a specific focus on Nagaland, said Investment and Development Authority of Nagaland (IDAN) Chief Executive Officer Alemtemshi Jamir at a press conference here on Thursday.

Sitharaman will be in Nagaland from August 22 to 24, he said.

The conclave, which was earlier scheduled to be held on July 4 and 5 was postponed due to the inability of the Union Minister to attend the same, he said.

However, with corporates, investors and bankers reaching the state the state government only held a precursor and deferred the conclave.

Sitharaman has confirmed her schedule and will be staying here throughout the conclave and try to push implementation of various CSR projects and bring in investors as the Corporate Affairs minister, he said.

He said that more than 100 corporates and investors from different parts of the country have confirmed their participation and are expected to extend CSR funding up to Rs 160 crore.

Jamir also clarified that the IDAN is acting only as facilitator and not implementer of any project.

He said that conclave is open to all the Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) and Non-governmental organizations (NGOs) of the state which have fulfilled the requirements of being registered under corporate law and has been functioning for 2-3 years implementing CSR projects. He said that IDAN has opened the door and the conclave will not be an end for future CSR projects but it is only a beginning.

IDAN has also set up a centre for financial outreach at its office to help the CSOs and NGOs in the state prepare their projects and approach the corporates for funding, he said.

Joint Secretary IDAN Renny Wilfred informed that applications were received for around 400 projects from both CSR registered and non-registered bodies from across the state.

He said that IDAN plans to hold campaign to create awareness among the CSOs on approaching the corporates and investors to avail CSR funding and investment from industries as Nagaland currently has only around 25 organizations fulfilling the CSR requirement.

The Union Minister is likely to announce various projects from corporates and industries during the conclave.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rocket Lab provides more details about first private mission to Venus

Rocket Lab provides more details about first private mission to Venus

Global
2
Health News Roundup: Bill Gates, South Korea expand global health partnership; China reports 3,036 new COVID cases for Aug 16 vs 2,526 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Bill Gates, South Korea expand global health partnershi...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Bionic hand can be updated with new gestures, anytime, anywhere; NASA's giant U.S. moon rocket emerges for debut launch and more

Science News Roundup: Bionic hand can be updated with new gestures, anytime,...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Plaintiff in first Zantac lawsuit set for trial drops case; Russia's daily COVID cases cross 30,000 for first time since mid-March and more

Health News Roundup: Plaintiff in first Zantac lawsuit set for trial drops c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022