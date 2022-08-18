Left Menu

RBI cancels licence of Deccan Urban Co-operative Bank

The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday said the licence of Deccan Urban Co-operative Bank, Karnataka, has been cancelled as the lender does not have adequate capital and earning prospects.As per the data submitted by the bank, more than 99 per cent of the depositors are entitled to receive the full amount of their deposits from Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation DICGC, the central bank said in a release.The cooperative bank ceases to carry on banking business, with effect from the close of business on Thursday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-08-2022 21:38 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 21:38 IST
The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday said the licence of Deccan Urban Co-operative Bank, Karnataka, has been cancelled as the lender does not have adequate capital and earning prospects.

As per the data submitted by the bank, more than 99 per cent of the depositors are entitled to receive the full amount of their deposits from Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC), the central bank said in a release.

The cooperative bank ceases to carry on banking business, with effect from the close of business on Thursday. ''The bank does not have adequate capital and earning prospects,'' the RBI said while announcing the cancellation of the licence.

It also said the Vijayapur-based bank with its present financial position would be unable to pay its present depositors in full.

The RBI has requested the Commissioner for Cooperation and Registrar of Cooperative Societies, Karnataka, to issue an order for winding up the bank and appoint a liquidator for the bank.

On liquidation, every depositor would be entitled to receive deposit insurance claim amount of his/her deposits up to Rs 5 lakh DICGC. As of August 06, 2022, DICGC has already paid Rs 13.07 crore of the total insured deposits.

In another release, the RBI said it has imposed a penalty of Rs 5,93,000 on Obopay Mobile Technology India Private Limited for non-compliance with certain provisions of norms on Prepaid Payment Instruments (PPIs) and Know Your Customer (KYC).

The central bank, however, said that the penalty is based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the entity with its customers.

