Left Menu

EQT AB's acquisition of Baring Pvt Equity Asia Group gets CCI nod

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-08-2022 21:51 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 21:51 IST
EQT AB's acquisition of Baring Pvt Equity Asia Group gets CCI nod
  • Country:
  • India

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved EQT AB's proposed acquisition of Baring Private Equity Asia Group Ltd and its subsidiaries as well as the majority control of its general partner entities.

The proposed combination pertains to an acquisition, including by way of merger, of all the shares and sole control by EQT, indirectly through one or more wholly-owned subsidiaries, of Baring Private Equity Asia Group (BPEA Group). This would be to the extent not already owned by the BPEA Group, control of its general partners which control each of the funds managed or advised by the BPEA Group and its affiliates.

In March, EQT AB announced that it has reached an agreement to acquire the Hong-Kong-based Baring Private Equity Asia Group.

The fair-trade regulator also approved BPEA's founder Jean Eric Salata Rothleder acquiring up to 9.9 per cent of the equity stakeholding of EQT.

In a tweet on Thursday, CCI said it approved, ''acquisition of BPEA Group by EQT AB and acquisition of certain equity shareholding of EQT AB by Mr Jean Eric Salata Rothleder (BPEA Founder)''.

EQT group, which comprises EQT and its direct and indirect subsidiaries, is a purpose-driven global investment organisation, while BPEA Group is a leading private markets investment firm in Asia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rocket Lab provides more details about first private mission to Venus

Rocket Lab provides more details about first private mission to Venus

Global
2
Health News Roundup: Bill Gates, South Korea expand global health partnership; China reports 3,036 new COVID cases for Aug 16 vs 2,526 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Bill Gates, South Korea expand global health partnershi...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Bionic hand can be updated with new gestures, anytime, anywhere; NASA's giant U.S. moon rocket emerges for debut launch and more

Science News Roundup: Bionic hand can be updated with new gestures, anytime,...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Plaintiff in first Zantac lawsuit set for trial drops case; Russia's daily COVID cases cross 30,000 for first time since mid-March and more

Health News Roundup: Plaintiff in first Zantac lawsuit set for trial drops c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022