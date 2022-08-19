Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Tech-heavy Nasdaq leads Wall St lower at open

19-08-2022
Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Friday after U.S. Federal Reserve officials said the central bank needs to keep raising interest rates to rein in inflation, dragging down megacap growth and technology stocks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 94.35 points, or 0.28%, at the open to 33,904.69.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 17.43 points, or 0.41%, at 4,266.31, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 133.07 points, or 1.03%, to 12,832.27 at the opening bell.

