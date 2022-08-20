Left Menu

DMU train hits truck at railway crossing in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

The railway staff brought a crane to the accident site and the truck was towed to the side.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2022 13:18 IST | Created: 20-08-2022 13:14 IST
DMU train hits truck at railway crossing in Punjab's Hoshiarpur
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A truck driver had a narrow escape when a DMU train bound for Jalandhar from Hoshiarpur hit the vehicle at a railway crossing in village Mandiala, about 16 kilometers from here, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday night when the truck carrying LPG gas cylinders was going from Jalandhar to the bottling plant near Mandiala village, they said.

When it reached the railway crossing gate, the diesel multiple unit (DMU) train coming from Hoshiarpur side hit the rear side of the truck and also dragged it for some distance, police said.

Station Superintendent, Nasrala Railway Station, Mohan Singh said the DMU train remained stranded for around three hours at the accident site.

However, no loss of life was reported. The railway staff brought a crane to the accident site and the truck was towed to the side. Thereafter, the rail traffic resumed.

A case under relevant sections of the Railways Act has been registered against the gateman on duty in this regard.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA telescopes see a smaller galaxy potentially delivering large black hole to another galaxy

NASA telescopes see a smaller galaxy potentially delivering large black hole...

 United States
2
IAF sends four Sukhois, two C-17 aircraft for 'Pitch Black' exercise in Australia

IAF sends four Sukhois, two C-17 aircraft for 'Pitch Black' exercise in Aust...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Spacesuit battery glitch forces early end to Russian spacewalk

Science News Roundup: Spacesuit battery glitch forces early end to Russian s...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. to boost monkeypox vaccine supply with 1.8 million extra doses; Germany's constitutional court upholds measles vaccine mandate for children and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. to boost monkeypox vaccine supply with 1.8 million...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022