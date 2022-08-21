Left Menu

5 who went missing in HP flash floods untraceable

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 21-08-2022 21:24 IST | Created: 21-08-2022 21:18 IST
5 who went missing in HP flash floods untraceable
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Five people who went missing after heavy rain triggered flash floods and landslides in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi remained untraceable on Sunday, a senior official said.

Besides, 22 people were killed and 12 injured in rain-related incidents on Saturday. The maximum damage was reported from Mandi, Kangra and Chamba districts.

State Disaster Management Department Director Sudesh Kumar Mokhta said the five people who went missing after a flash flood in Baghi nullah on the Mandi-Katola-Prashar road in Mandi are still untraceable. Several families fled their homes located between Baghi and Old Katola after a cloudburst in the area on Saturday and took shelter at safer places.

Mokhta said the Shimla-Chandigarh highway, which was blocked on Saturday evening following a landslide at Sonu Bangla between Shoghi and Tara Devi, has been cleared for vehicular movement.

However, several roads, especially in Mandi, are still closed for traffic and work is on clear them, he added.

Principal secretary, Revenue, Onkar Sharma said Rs 232.31 crore has been released from the State Disaster Response Fund to the affected districts.

Sufficient funds are available with all districts to carry out the relief and rehabilitation work, he said.

In Kangra, District Magistrate (DM) Nipun Jindal ordered a magisterial inquiry into the cause of the collapse of a rail bridge over the Chakki river in Nurpur tehsil.

Additional District Magistrate Rohit Rathore will conduct an inquiry into the incident and submit a detailed report to the DM within 15 days, an official order stated.

The bridge collapsed on Saturday after two of its pillars were washed away in a flash flood, cutting off the narrow gauge train service between Pathankot and Joginder Nagar.

Seven trains used to run on this narrow gauge rail line that was constructed and commissioned by the British government in 1928. Ferozepur Divisional Railway Manager Seema Sharma also inspected the Chakki bridge on Sunday and said partial train service may be restored by next month on the damaged Joginder Nagar-Pathankot route.

Sharma said trains may start plying between Paprola-Jassur and Jassur-Joginder Nagar from September. The Railways is planning to restore the service from Jassur in Kangra's Nurpur subdivision to Paprola-Jassur--Jogindernagar, she said.

The DRM accompanied by other officials also inspected the Jassur railway station.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX's Falcon 9 launches 53 Starlink satellites to orbit

SpaceX's Falcon 9 launches 53 Starlink satellites to orbit

 Global
2
Ready to trade in the real world with bitcoin!

Ready to trade in the real world with bitcoin!

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Britain faces 'humanitarian crisis' as energy costs soar, says health lobby; Cuba confirms first monkeypox case in visitor from Italy and more

Health News Roundup: Britain faces 'humanitarian crisis' as energy costs soa...

 Global
4
India abstained from UN voting on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine due to various considerations: Singapore PM Lee

India abstained from UN voting on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine due to variou...

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022