Left Menu

Speeding car enters Jammu railway station; minor killed, 6 injured

Meanwhile, a woman whose husband is among the injured has alleged that the administration and police are not helping her, saying, Our kins are in hospital. Administration and police has not helped us at all. PTI AB RDT

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 22-08-2022 16:33 IST | Created: 22-08-2022 16:30 IST
Speeding car enters Jammu railway station; minor killed, 6 injured
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A speeding car barged into a railway station premises here Monday, fatally hitting a seven-year-old girl and causing injuries to six other persons, before it rammed into an auto-rickshaw and halted, officials said.

The girl, Anamika, from Delhi succumbed to her injuries in a hospital, they said. Of the six injured, two are in critical condition. The injured were identified as Urmila Devi (65), Bhupinder Singh (40), IT Inspector Ravinder Yadav (33), Aditya Kumar (12), Lalita Devi (64) and Devan Sahu (29). Three of the injured are from Delhi rest from Maharashtra, Chandigarh and Jammu, they said.

According to an eyewitness, the vehicle came from the wrong side and hit two people at the entry area followed by others on the way and stopped after hitting an auto. Senior Superintendent of Police Arif said an FIR has been registered and further investigation is underway. Meanwhile, a woman whose husband is among the injured has alleged that the administration and police are not helping her, saying, ''Our kins are in hospital. We have no money. Administration and police has not helped us at all.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
India abstained from UN voting on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine due to various considerations: Singapore PM Lee

India abstained from UN voting on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine due to variou...

 Singapore
2
Health News Roundup: Britain faces 'humanitarian crisis' as energy costs soar, says health lobby; Cuba confirms first monkeypox case in visitor from Italy and more

Health News Roundup: Britain faces 'humanitarian crisis' as energy costs soa...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Utah ban on trans girls in school sports blocked amid legal challenge; Biden climate law could expand controversial biogas industry and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Utah ban on trans girls in school sports blocked a...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Cuba confirms first monkeypox case in visitor from Italy; Congo health officials investigating possible Ebola case and more

Health News Roundup: Cuba confirms first monkeypox case in visitor from Ital...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022