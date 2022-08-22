Left Menu

LIC Housing Fin, Bajaj Housing Fin hike lending rates by 0.50 pc

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-08-2022 17:01 IST | Created: 22-08-2022 16:48 IST
LIC Housing Fin, Bajaj Housing Fin hike lending rates by 0.50 pc
  • Country:
  • India

Mortgage lenders Bajaj Housing Finance and LIC Housing Finance on Monday announced a 0.50 percent hike each in their lending rates.

The revisions come amid a rising interest rates scenario, which has seen the RBI hiking its key lending rate by 1.40 percent since May to tame inflation.

Bajaj Housing Finance hiked its rate by 0.50 percent, and the lowest priced product for the salaried and professional applicants will be 7.70 percent now, as per an official statement.

Despite the latest hike, the company claimed to be offering loans at competitive rates compared to most of its peers.

LIC Housing Finance has increased its prime lending rate (LHPLR) by 0.50 percent and the new interest rates on home loans will now start from 8 percent as against 7.50 percent previously.

The company's chief executive and managing director Y Viswanatha Gowd said the RBI's decision to hike the repo rate by 0.50 percent has caused ''minimum fluctuation'' in monthly installments or tenure of home loans and exuded confidence that demand for housing will remain robust.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
India abstained from UN voting on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine due to various considerations: Singapore PM Lee

India abstained from UN voting on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine due to variou...

 Singapore
2
Health News Roundup: Britain faces 'humanitarian crisis' as energy costs soar, says health lobby; Cuba confirms first monkeypox case in visitor from Italy and more

Health News Roundup: Britain faces 'humanitarian crisis' as energy costs soa...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Utah ban on trans girls in school sports blocked amid legal challenge; Biden climate law could expand controversial biogas industry and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Utah ban on trans girls in school sports blocked a...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Cuba confirms first monkeypox case in visitor from Italy; Congo health officials investigating possible Ebola case and more

Health News Roundup: Cuba confirms first monkeypox case in visitor from Ital...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022