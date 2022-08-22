Left Menu

Maha: Man pushes wife in front of moving train, flees with children

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 22-08-2022 21:05 IST | Created: 22-08-2022 21:05 IST
Maha: Man pushes wife in front of moving train, flees with children
  • Country:
  • India

A man allegedly killed his wife by pushing her in front of a moving train at Vasai Road railway station in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Monday, police said.

A CCTV footage of the incident that took place at around 4.10 am shows the man, in his 30s, waking his sleeping wife up, dragging her to the edge of the railway platform and pushing her on the tracks in the path of an express train, an official said. The woman was sleeping with her two children on Platform No 5, when her husband woke her up and killed her by pushing her in front of the Awadh Express, said Bhajirao Mahajan, the assistant commissioner of Police Railways.

The victim was badly mutilated and died on the spot, he said.

The CCTV footage shows the man picking up his two children with a backpack and fleeing the platform, the official said.

The man was later spotted boarding a train to Dadar and from there to Kalyan, and was seen at both these railway stations, he said, adding that a hunt has been launched to nab him.

According to the police, the couple was earlier seen quarrelling and then sleeping on the platform with their children.

A case under section 302 (murder) of the IPC, the official said.

A video of the horrifying incident has gone viral on social media, it was stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
India abstained from UN voting on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine due to various considerations: Singapore PM Lee

India abstained from UN voting on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine due to variou...

 Singapore
2
Health News Roundup: Britain faces 'humanitarian crisis' as energy costs soar, says health lobby; Cuba confirms first monkeypox case in visitor from Italy and more

Health News Roundup: Britain faces 'humanitarian crisis' as energy costs soa...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Utah ban on trans girls in school sports blocked amid legal challenge; Biden climate law could expand controversial biogas industry and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Utah ban on trans girls in school sports blocked a...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Cuba confirms first monkeypox case in visitor from Italy; Congo health officials investigating possible Ebola case and more

Health News Roundup: Cuba confirms first monkeypox case in visitor from Ital...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022