Five wagons of goods train derails near Bhubaneswar Station

At least five wagons of a goods train derailed near Bhubaneswar railway station affecting train service for some time on Monday evening, official sources said.

The derailment took place at the Bhubaneswar Yard, an official of the East Coast Raiway said.

''Due to derailment of five wagons of a goods train at Bhubaneswar Station Yard at about 2035 hours, some trains to be affected partially,'' the official said.

However, there was no report of any injury or death in the incident.

While Hirakhand Express remain stranded at home signal, the Rajdhani Express has been detained at Mancheswar. Similarly, the JanShatabdi Express is stranded en-route before Bhubaneswar and Junagarh Road Express yet to get a place at station.

Puri-Durg, Tapaswini, Puri-Gandhidham, Puri-Howrah trains are also detained en-route towards Bhubaneswar Station.

The derailed goods train was coming from Chakradharpur Division towards Vizianagaram via Bhubaneswar and Cuttack with Cement, the official said.

