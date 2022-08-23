India to see 400 mln air travellers in 7-10 years: Scindia

India is expected to see a total of 400 million air travellers in the next 7 to 10 years, Civil Aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Tuesday.

He also said there are tremendous growth opportunities for domestic airlines and they are expected to have a fleet of 1,200 planes in five years.

There were around 200 million air passengers, including domestic and international travellers, pre-pandemic and the number is expected to double to 400 million over the next 7 to 10 years, the minister said.

Speaking at a conference organised by industry body Assocham, Scindia said the country is projected to have a total of 220 airports, including heliports and aerodromes, by 2026.

The country's civil aviation sector is on the recovery path after being hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

