Left Menu

India to see 400 mln air travellers in 7-10 years: Scindia

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-08-2022 13:00 IST | Created: 23-08-2022 12:57 IST
India to see 400 mln air travellers in 7-10 years: Scindia
Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India is expected to see a total of 400 million air travellers in the next 7 to 10 years, Civil Aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Tuesday.

He also said there are tremendous growth opportunities for domestic airlines and they are expected to have a fleet of 1,200 planes in five years.

There were around 200 million air passengers, including domestic and international travellers, pre-pandemic and the number is expected to double to 400 million over the next 7 to 10 years, the minister said.

Speaking at a conference organised by industry body Assocham, Scindia said the country is projected to have a total of 220 airports, including heliports and aerodromes, by 2026.

The country's civil aviation sector is on the recovery path after being hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Webb images of Jupiter highlight planet's features in amazing detail

New Webb images of Jupiter highlight planet's features in amazing detail

 Global
2
Dietary allergies can be reversed in mice by targeting microbiome: Study

Dietary allergies can be reversed in mice by targeting microbiome: Study

 United States
3
WHO publishes first guideline for Ebola disease therapeutics

WHO publishes first guideline for Ebola disease therapeutics

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Congo health officials investigating possible Ebola case - WHO; Indonesia confirms first monkeypox case in citizen returning from abroad - ministry and more

Health News Roundup: Congo health officials investigating possible Ebola cas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022