Two trains from Bhubaneswar rescheduled

A day after the derailment of five wagons of a goods train at Bhubaneswar station yard, the East Coast Railway ECoR on Tuesday rescheduled two trains, officials said.Bhubaneswar-Jagadalpur Hirakhand Express will leave Bhubaneswar at 9.30 pm instead of 7.35 pm, while Bhubaneswar-Pune Express will leave the city at 11.30 pm instead 9.30 pm, an official release said.The train services were affected on Monday night after five wagons of a Vizianagaram-bound cement-laden train derailed at 8.30 pm.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 23-08-2022 14:37 IST | Created: 23-08-2022 14:36 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A day after the derailment of five wagons of a goods train at Bhubaneswar station yard, the East Coast Railway (ECoR) on Tuesday rescheduled two trains, officials said.

Bhubaneswar-Jagadalpur Hirakhand Express will leave Bhubaneswar at 9.30 pm instead of 7.35 pm, while Bhubaneswar-Pune Express will leave the city at 11.30 pm instead 9.30 pm, an official release said.

The train services were affected on Monday night after five wagons of a Vizianagaram-bound cement-laden train derailed at 8.30 pm. The train had started its journey from Chakradharpur division to reach Vizianagaram via Bhubaneswar. The ECoR had cancelled six trains and short-terminated four others. "The defected track repair was completed at Bhubaneswar yard," an official said.

