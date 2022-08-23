Two trains from Bhubaneswar rescheduled
A day after the derailment of five wagons of a goods train at Bhubaneswar station yard, the East Coast Railway ECoR on Tuesday rescheduled two trains, officials said.Bhubaneswar-Jagadalpur Hirakhand Express will leave Bhubaneswar at 9.30 pm instead of 7.35 pm, while Bhubaneswar-Pune Express will leave the city at 11.30 pm instead 9.30 pm, an official release said.The train services were affected on Monday night after five wagons of a Vizianagaram-bound cement-laden train derailed at 8.30 pm.
- Country:
- India
A day after the derailment of five wagons of a goods train at Bhubaneswar station yard, the East Coast Railway (ECoR) on Tuesday rescheduled two trains, officials said.
Bhubaneswar-Jagadalpur Hirakhand Express will leave Bhubaneswar at 9.30 pm instead of 7.35 pm, while Bhubaneswar-Pune Express will leave the city at 11.30 pm instead 9.30 pm, an official release said.
The train services were affected on Monday night after five wagons of a Vizianagaram-bound cement-laden train derailed at 8.30 pm. The train had started its journey from Chakradharpur division to reach Vizianagaram via Bhubaneswar. The ECoR had cancelled six trains and short-terminated four others. "The defected track repair was completed at Bhubaneswar yard," an official said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
AIIMS Bhubaneswar launches facilities to treat addiction, psychiatric patients
Bhubaneswar's Sundarpada area marooned due to swollen Daya river
Vegetable prices soar in Bhubaneswar amid Odisha flood
Goods train derail near Bhubaneswar railway station, several trains halted
Five wagons of goods train derails near Bhubaneswar Station