Left Menu

Unichem gets USFDA nod for generic medication

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-08-2022 15:03 IST | Created: 23-08-2022 15:03 IST
Unichem gets USFDA nod for generic medication
  • Country:
  • India

Drug firm Unichem Laboratories on Tuesday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market Carbamazepine Tablets, an anticonvulsant drug, in the American market.

The company has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market its product in the strength of 200 mg, Unichem Laboratories said in a statement.

The Mumbai-based drug maker's product is the generic version of Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corp's Tegretol tablets which is indicated for use as an anticonvulsant drug and in the treatment of the pain associated with trigeminal neuralgia.

The product will be produced at the company's Goa plant, Unichem stated.

Shares of the company were trading 4.33 per cent up at Rs 297.25 apiece on the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Webb images of Jupiter highlight planet's features in amazing detail

New Webb images of Jupiter highlight planet's features in amazing detail

 Global
2
Dietary allergies can be reversed in mice by targeting microbiome: Study

Dietary allergies can be reversed in mice by targeting microbiome: Study

 United States
3
WHO publishes first guideline for Ebola disease therapeutics

WHO publishes first guideline for Ebola disease therapeutics

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Congo health officials investigating possible Ebola case - WHO; Indonesia confirms first monkeypox case in citizen returning from abroad - ministry and more

Health News Roundup: Congo health officials investigating possible Ebola cas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022