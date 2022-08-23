Left Menu

India's aircraft fleet size expected to double in 5 years, says Jyotiraditya Scindia

India's aviation sector is expanding rapidly and the overall fleet size is expected to almost double in the next five years, said Union aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-08-2022 15:05 IST | Created: 23-08-2022 15:05 IST
Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia (ANI Photo). Image Credit: ANI
By Ashoke Raj

Speaking at industry body Assocham's CEOs roundtable on Tuesday, Scindia said, "In five years we are looking at 1,200 fleet size in the country which will be almost double of the current number of 700 aircraft," Scindia exuded confidence that the Indian aviation sector is going to touch 400 million passengers annually in 7-10 years from the current 200 million, Scindia said.

Further, the minister stressed on India becoming an international hub for which the sector needs to add wide-body aircraft in our skies. "We need wide-body aircraft in the country to become an international hub, that is why the ministry of civil aviation is working seriously on it and we have engaged with the professionals to make India an international hub in aviation," Scindia said.

Growth in the aviation sector in terms of CAGR is 10 per cent annually, he added. On the question of recruitment of air traffic controllers (ATCOs) which are now low in strength, Scindia said that "soon we will recruit more than 300 ATCOs by the end of this year." (ANI)

