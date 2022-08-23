Sensex closes 257 points higher in a volatile session; ends 2-day losing run

The Indian stock market's benchmark Sensex closed 257 points higher in a volatile session on Tuesday supported by strong buying support in auto, banking and financial stocks. The 30-stock S&P BSE Sensex closed 257.43 points or 0.44 per cent higher at 59,031.30 points against its previous day's close at 58,773.87 points.

The markets witnessed a volatile session. The Sensex started the day deep in the red at 58,205.97 points and slumped to a low of 58,172.48 points in the early morning session. The markets turned positive within an hour of the opening of the trade with the benchmark Sensex soaring past 59,000 points. The Sensex rose to a high of 59,199.11 points in the intra-day.

The Indian equities markets key indices closed in the positive snapping two consecutive sessions of losing run. The Sensex had slumped 872.28 points or 1.46 per cent on Monday. The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange closed 86.80 points or 0.5 per cent higher at 17,577.50 points against its previous day's close at 17,490.70 points.

The Nifty had lost 267.75 points or 1.51 per cent on Monday. There was good buying support in auto, metal, banking and financial stocks.

Mahindra & Mahindra surged 3.78 per cent to Rs 1272.70. Bajaj Finserv jumped 2.75 per cent to Rs 16309.25. Titan surged 2.60 per cent to Rs 2480.30. Tata Steel soared 2.38 per cent to Rs 107.55. The index heavyweight Reliance Industries Limited surged 1.57 per cent to Rs 2647.50.

State Bank of India soared 2.12 per cent to Rs 522.05. Kotak Bank jumped 1.96 per cent to Rs 1867. ICICI Bank rose 1.47 per cent to Rs 864.65. Only nine of the 30 scrips that are part of the benchmark Sensex closed in the red. Tata Consultancy Services slumped 2.10 per cent to Rs 3283.75. Infosys slipped 2.09 per cent to Rs 1542.55. HCL Technologies, Hindustan Unilever, Tech Mahindra, Wipro and HDFC Bank were among the major losers. (ANI)

