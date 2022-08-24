Lupin gets USFDA nod for generic medication
- Country:
- India
Lupin on Wednesday said it has received approval from the USFDA for Formoterol Fumarate Inhalation Solution, used in treating symptoms of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
The company has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for the product which is a generic version of Mylan Specialty's Perforomist Inhalation Solution, the Mumbai-based drug maker said in a statement.
As per IQVIA MAT June 2022 data, the medication had annual sales of around USD 282 million in the US market.
Shares of Lupin ended 2.55 per cent down at Rs 677.65 apiece on the BSE on Wednesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
‘Quit India’ day: Martyrs remembered at Mumbai’s August Kranti Maidan
Mumbai Police to launch initiative to reunite missing children with families
Dyninno opens new office in Cyber City; Plans more offices in Gurugram and Mumbai
ZEX PR Wire Joins forces with Trasol and Exhibit at Money Expo 2022 in Mumbai
Have sought Centre's nod to prosecute IPS officer Rashmi Shukla in phone tapping case: Mumbai Police tell court