Left Menu

Lupin gets USFDA nod for generic medication

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2022 17:05 IST | Created: 24-08-2022 16:31 IST
Lupin gets USFDA nod for generic medication
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@LupinGlobal)
  • Country:
  • India

Lupin on Wednesday said it has received approval from the USFDA for Formoterol Fumarate Inhalation Solution, used in treating symptoms of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

The company has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for the product which is a generic version of Mylan Specialty's Perforomist Inhalation Solution, the Mumbai-based drug maker said in a statement.

As per IQVIA MAT June 2022 data, the medication had annual sales of around USD 282 million in the US market.

Shares of Lupin ended 2.55 per cent down at Rs 677.65 apiece on the BSE on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter makes short hop after two-month hiatus

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter makes short hop after two-month hiatus

 Global
2
Boeing 787 aircraft exempted from GAGAN compliance till 2025

Boeing 787 aircraft exempted from GAGAN compliance till 2025

 India
3
NASA's Artemis I is 'go' for Aug 29 launch as Flight Readiness Review concludes

NASA's Artemis I is 'go' for Aug 29 launch as Flight Readiness Review conclu...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. clinics scramble as courts, politicians battle over abortion restrictions; New Ebola case confirmed in eastern Congo, linked to previous outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. clinics scramble as courts, politicians battle ove...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022