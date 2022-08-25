Left Menu

Shanghai exchange: South-bound trading with HK will resume in afternoon

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 25-08-2022 09:17 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 09:17 IST
  • China

The Shanghai Stock Exchange said south-bound trading under the stock connect scheme with Hong Kong will resume on Thursday afternoon.

This comes after the Hong Kong stock exchange said it will resume trading on both the securities and derivatives markets on Thursday afternoon following a half-day delay due to Tropical Storm Ma-on.

Hong Kong financial markets, which were closed for morning trade, will resume trade as the typhoon signal 8 has been lowered.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

