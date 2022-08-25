Cottonseed oil cake futures rise on fresh bets
25-08-2022
Cottonseed oil cake prices on Thursday rose by Rs 9 to Rs 2,642 per quintal in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions, driven by a firm spot demand.
On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake for September delivery traded up by Rs 9 or 0.34 per cent at Rs 2,642 per quintal with an open interest of 41,940 lots.
Marketmen said the raising of positions by participants amid rising demand from cattle-feed makers mainly influenced cottonseed oil cake prices.
