Left Menu

Oasis Fertility secures USD 50 mn funding from Kedaara Capital

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-08-2022 18:22 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 18:22 IST
Oasis Fertility secures USD 50 mn funding from Kedaara Capital
  • Country:
  • India

Leading fertility chain Oasis Fertility has secured USD 50 million (around Rs 400 crore) equity capital from Kedaara Capital for a significant minority stake.

This is Kedaara's second investment in the single speciality healthcare segment.

Kedaara enters the clinic chain by buying out InvAscent which invested in the company in 2016.

The USD 50 million transaction also comes with a commitment to deploy further capital for strategic acquisitions, the companies said in a statement on Thursday.

The investment will help strengthen Oasis' organic expansion and accelerate inorganic partnerships across both domestically as well over adjacent overseas markets, the Hyderabad-based fertility chain said.

Founded in 2009, Oasis has scaled to a network of 26 clinics and also runs an accredited in-house training academy called the Oasis School for Human Embryology and Reproductive Medicine which has trained over 200 medical professionals so far, Kiran Gadela, the cofounder and managing director at Oasis said.

Dr Durga Rao and Kiran Gadela founded Oasis as a pure-play fertility clinic in 2009 in Hyderabad, but has since grown to become one of the most scaled-up IVF chains in the country with 26 centres across 16 cities now.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Throwback: When the world saw first view of Earth from the vicinity of Moon

Throwback: When the world saw first view of Earth from the vicinity of Moon

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Pfizer-BioNTech COVID shot 73.2% effective in kids under 5 - new data and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Japan to waive pre-departure COVID tests for vaccinated travellers and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global
4
NZ and Canada sign new Indigenous Collaboration Arrangement

NZ and Canada sign new Indigenous Collaboration Arrangement

New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022