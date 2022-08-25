Oasis Fertility secures USD 50 mn funding from Kedaara Capital

Leading fertility chain Oasis Fertility has secured USD 50 million (around Rs 400 crore) equity capital from Kedaara Capital for a significant minority stake.

This is Kedaara's second investment in the single speciality healthcare segment.

Kedaara enters the clinic chain by buying out InvAscent which invested in the company in 2016.

The USD 50 million transaction also comes with a commitment to deploy further capital for strategic acquisitions, the companies said in a statement on Thursday.

The investment will help strengthen Oasis' organic expansion and accelerate inorganic partnerships across both domestically as well over adjacent overseas markets, the Hyderabad-based fertility chain said.

Founded in 2009, Oasis has scaled to a network of 26 clinics and also runs an accredited in-house training academy called the Oasis School for Human Embryology and Reproductive Medicine which has trained over 200 medical professionals so far, Kiran Gadela, the cofounder and managing director at Oasis said.

Dr Durga Rao and Kiran Gadela founded Oasis as a pure-play fertility clinic in 2009 in Hyderabad, but has since grown to become one of the most scaled-up IVF chains in the country with 26 centres across 16 cities now.

