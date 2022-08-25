Government removes curbs on artemia cyst imports * The government on Thursday removed curbs on imports of artemia cyst, a kind of Brine Shrimp eggs.

Earlier, the imports were under restricted category, which means an importer would need permission from the government for its inbound shipments.

''The import policy of artemia cyst ...is revised from restricted to free,'' the directorate general of foreign trade said in a notification.

*** Mahindra Logistics launches 3rd fulfilment centre in Hyderabad * Mahindra Logistics on Thursday launched its third fulfilment centre in Hyderabad, and 11th pan-India centre to cater to quick commerce in the grocery segment.

Spread across five cities -- Bengaluru, Vizag, Vijayawada, Hyderabad, and Kolkata -- these 11 end-to-end facilities are currently serving more than six lakh units and over 15,000 stores per day, Mahindra Logistics Ltd (MLL) said in a statement.

The company had forayed into end-to-end services for its B2C grocery business last year.

Within a short period, MLL has established operational capability pan-India with its end-to-end services of fulfilment centres, milk-run transportation, micro-fulfilment centres (dark stores) and last mile delivery, as per the company.

''Essential service is a rapidly growing category, and we are looking at bringing our facilities to cities where these services are not accessible. These operations also synergise last-mile operations through the last-mile logistics brand 'Whizzard', that the company acquired last year,'' Rampraveen Swaminathan, Managing Director and CEO of Mahindra Logistics, said.

*** BLive inks pact with Elocity to develop EV charging network * Multi-brand EV retailing platform BLive has inked an initial pact with Canadian firm Elocity for the deployment of EV charging network in both domestic and international markets.

The partnership is crucial in securing a sustainable EV future by building a robust charging network in India and the rest of the globe to accelerate EV adoption, a release said on Thursday.

The Toronto-headquartered Elocity specialises on digital integration of the EV charging ecosystem with presence across nine countries and an engineering base in India.

With Elocity, BLive is expanding its network and services to more Indian and global markets, Samarth Kholkar, Co-founder and CEO BLive said.

