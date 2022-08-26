Left Menu

India's Adani says regulatory curbs do not restrict bid to take over NDTV

India's Adani Group said on Friday that regulatory restrictions imposed on New Delhi Television Ltd's (NDTV) founders do not affect the conglomerate's attempt to buy a majority stake in the news network. NDTV on Thursday sought to block tycoon Gautam Adani's move, saying its founders Prannoy and Radhika Roy have since 2020 been barred by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) from buying or selling shares in India's securities market.

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2022 10:13 IST | Created: 26-08-2022 10:08 IST
India's Adani says regulatory curbs do not restrict bid to take over NDTV
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's Adani Group said on Friday that regulatory restrictions imposed on New Delhi Television Ltd's (NDTV) founders do not affect the conglomerate's attempt to buy a majority stake in the news network.

NDTV on Thursday sought to block tycoon Gautam Adani's move, saying its founders Prannoy and Radhika Roy have since 2020 been barred by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) from buying or selling shares in India's securities market. NDTV said a deal between the Roys and Adani would require approval from SEBI, the market regulator. On Friday, Adani Enterprises argued in a statement that NDTV's top shareholder, an investment vehicle which is held by the Roys and which is the subject of the Adani bid, was not covered by the SEBI order, meaning the takeover offer can proceed without specific SEBI approval.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

 Global
2
Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

 United Kingdom
3
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Japan to waive pre-departure COVID tests for vaccinated travellers and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global
4
Microsoft discovers post-compromise trick used by NOBELIUM to authenticate as anyone

Microsoft discovers post-compromise trick used by NOBELIUM to authenticate a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022