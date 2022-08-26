Left Menu

Syrma SGS Technology shares debut with 19 pc premium

Syrma SGS Technology stock made its market debut with a 19 per cent premium on Friday against the issue price of Rs 220.The stock made its debut at Rs 262, a jump of 19.09 per cent from the issue price on the BSE.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2022 10:57 IST | Created: 26-08-2022 10:57 IST
Syrma SGS Technology shares debut with 19 pc premium
  • Country:
  • India

Syrma SGS Technology stock made its market debut with a 19 per cent premium on Friday against the issue price of Rs 220.

The stock made its debut at Rs 262, a jump of 19.09 per cent from the issue price on the BSE. Later, it zoomed 33.18 per cent to Rs 293.

At the NSE, it opened at Rs 260, a premium of 18.18 per cent. The stock further climbed 33.31 per cent to Rs 293.30.

In early trade, both the Sensex and the broader Nifty indices were trading in the green.

The Initial Public Offer (IPO) of Syrma SGS Technology was subscribed 32.61 times on the final day on Thursday last week.

The Rs 840 crore IPO was priced in the range of Rs 209-220 per share.

Syrma SGS is a technology-focused engineering and design company engaged in turnkey Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS). Its customers include TVS Motor Company, AO Smith India Water Products, Robert Bosch Engineering and Business Solution, Eureka Forbes and Total Power Europe BV.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

 Global
2
Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

 United Kingdom
3
Kotak Mahindra Bank appoints chief for customer experience with 2k-strong team

Kotak Mahindra Bank appoints chief for customer experience with 2k-strong te...

 India
4
Microsoft discovers post-compromise trick used by NOBELIUM to authenticate as anyone

Microsoft discovers post-compromise trick used by NOBELIUM to authenticate a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022