Left Menu

Sentiment among German exporters falls for third month in a row -Ifo

Ifo head of surveys Klaus Wohlrabe told Reuters on Thursday that the number of companies complaining about bottlenecks was at 62% in August, the lowest level in about a year. Exporters are stuck with billions in costs due to sharp increases in import and producer prices that they cannot fully pass on to foreign customers, the head of foreign trade at the Chambers of Industry and Commerce (DIHK), Volker Treier has said.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 26-08-2022 11:43 IST | Created: 26-08-2022 11:41 IST
Sentiment among German exporters falls for third month in a row -Ifo
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

Sentiment among German exporters fell for the third month in a row in August as high gas prices and a weak global economic environment weigh on the outlook, said a survey on Friday. The Ifo institute's index of exporter expectations fell to -2.7 in August from -0.4 points in July.

While a majority of industries expect a decline in exports, vehicle manufacturers and their suppliers are looking at significant growth. The apparel industry and manufacturing of data processing equipment also foresee more international sales. Ifo head of surveys Klaus Wohlrabe told Reuters on Thursday that the number of companies complaining about bottlenecks was at 62% in August, the lowest level in about a year.

Exporters are stuck with billions in costs due to sharp increases in import and producer prices that they cannot fully pass on to foreign customers, the head of foreign trade at the Chambers of Industry and Commerce (DIHK), Volker Treier has said. The resulting burden on German foreign trade amounts to 70 billion euros ($69.72 billion) for the first six months alone, according to Treier. The value of German exports jumped by 4.5% in June to hit a record level, though economists had cautioned that much of the increase was likely due to soaring prices. ($1 = 1.0040 euros)

Also Read: 'Count on us': Scholz promises new package to help Germans with energy bills

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

 Global
2
Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

 United Kingdom
3
Kotak Mahindra Bank appoints chief for customer experience with 2k-strong team

Kotak Mahindra Bank appoints chief for customer experience with 2k-strong te...

 India
4
Microsoft discovers post-compromise trick used by NOBELIUM to authenticate as anyone

Microsoft discovers post-compromise trick used by NOBELIUM to authenticate a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022