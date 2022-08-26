Left Menu

UK's Zahawi says he is working flat out on energy support plan

Reuters | London | Updated: 26-08-2022 11:47 IST | Created: 26-08-2022 11:46 IST
UK's Zahawi says he is working flat out on energy support plan
Nadhim Zahawi Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British finance minister Nadhim Zahawi said on Friday that the government was working flat out to develop a new consumer support plan after the household energy price cap rose by 80%.

"I am working flat out to develop options for further support," he said in a statement. "This will mean the incoming Prime Minister can hit the ground running and deliver support to those who need it most, as soon as possible."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

 Global
2
Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

 United Kingdom
3
Kotak Mahindra Bank appoints chief for customer experience with 2k-strong team

Kotak Mahindra Bank appoints chief for customer experience with 2k-strong te...

 India
4
Microsoft discovers post-compromise trick used by NOBELIUM to authenticate as anyone

Microsoft discovers post-compromise trick used by NOBELIUM to authenticate a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022