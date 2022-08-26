UK's Zahawi says he is working flat out on energy support plan

British finance minister Nadhim Zahawi said on Friday that the government was working flat out to develop a new consumer support plan after the household energy price cap rose by 80%.

"I am working flat out to develop options for further support," he said in a statement. "This will mean the incoming Prime Minister can hit the ground running and deliver support to those who need it most, as soon as possible."

