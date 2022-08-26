Syrma SGS Technology shares jump over 42 pc in debut trade

Syrma SGS Technology shares ended with over 42 per cent premium in the debut trade on Friday against the issue price of Rs 220.

The stock made its debut at Rs 262, a jump of 19.09 per cent from the issue price on the BSE. During the day, it zoomed 42.90 per cent to Rs 314.40. It finally ended at Rs 313.05, a gain of 42.29 per cent.

At the NSE, the stock opened at Rs 260, a premium of 18.18 per cent. The stock settled at Rs 312, up by 41.81 per cent over the issue price.

In traded volume terms, 54.77 lakh shares of the company were traded at the BSE and over 5.99 crore shares at the NSE during the day.

The company commanded a market valuation of Rs 5,516.85 crore on the BSE.

The Initial Public Offer (IPO) of Syrma SGS Technology was subscribed 32.61 times on the final day on Thursday last week.

The Rs 840 crore IPO was priced in the range of Rs 209-220 per share.

Syrma SGS is a technology-focused engineering and design company engaged in turnkey electronics manufacturing services (EMS). Its customers include TVS Motor Company, AO Smith India Water Products, Robert Bosch Engineering and Business Solution, Eureka Forbes and Total Power Europe BV.

