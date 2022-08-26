Strides' Kenya-based unit gets WHO nod to produce antimalarial drug

Strides Pharma Science on Friday said its Kenya-based unit has received a certification from the World Health Organisation (WHO) to produce a antimalarial drug to prevent infection in pregnant women and children.

Universal Corporation Ltd (UCL), a subsidiary of the company, has received pre-qualification from WHO to produce Sulfadoxine-Pyrimethamine (SP). UCL's achieved pre-qualification with funding from global health agency Unitaid and support from Universal Corporation (MMV).

Pre-qualification is a service provided by WHO to assess the quality, safety and efficacy of medicinal products. Quality assurance of UCL's SP product Wiwal opens a route for procurement by global scale-up partners that will improve access and help strengthen Africa's ability to combat endemic diseases, the Bengaluru-based drug firm said in a statement.

''We are not only the first pharmaceutical company to receive pre-qualification of sulfadoxine-pyrimethamine in Africa, but one of only five manufacturers in Africa to have received this quality certification for any product,'' UCL Founder and Managing Director Perviz Dhanani said.

The company is filling a much-needed gap, he added.

Unitaid Executive Director Philippe Duneton said reinforcing local production of medicines where they are needed most is critical to building stronger and more resilient health responses.

Young children and pregnant women are among the most vulnerable to the burden of malaria, with children under five accounting for 80 per cent of all malaria deaths in Africa.

In 2020, six countries accounted for just over half of all malaria deaths worldwide: Nigeria (27 per cent), the Democratic Republic of the Congo (12 per cent), Uganda (5 per cent), Mozambique (4 per cent), Angola (3 per cent) and Burkina Faso (3 per cent).

According to the latest World Malaria Report released on December 6, 2021, there were an estimated 24.1 crore cases of malaria and 6.27 lakh resulting deaths worldwide in 2020.

