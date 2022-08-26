Left Menu

DreamFolks IPO subscribed 56.68 times on last day of offer

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2022 18:10 IST | Created: 26-08-2022 18:10 IST
DreamFolks IPO subscribed 56.68 times on last day of offer
  • Country:
  • India

The Initial Public Offer (IPO) of airport service aggregator DreamFolks Services was subscribed 56.68 times on the last day of subscription on Friday.

The IPO received bids for 53,74,97,212 shares against 94,83,302 shares on offer, according to data available with the NSE.

The portion meant for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) received 70.53 times subscription, the category for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) was subscribed 43.66 times and non-institutional investors 37.66 times.

The IPO was entirely an Offer-For-Sale (OFS) of 1,72,42,368 equity shares.

The offer was priced in the range of Rs 308-326 a share.

On Tuesday, DreamFolks Services had raised Rs 253 crore from anchor investors.

It facilitates consumers' access to airport-related services like lounges, food and beverages, spa, meet and assist airport transfer, transit hotels or nap room, and baggage transfer services.

Equirus Capital and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors were the managers to the offer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

 Global
2
Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

 United Kingdom
3
Kotak Mahindra Bank appoints chief for customer experience with 2k-strong team

Kotak Mahindra Bank appoints chief for customer experience with 2k-strong te...

 India
4
Microsoft discovers post-compromise trick used by NOBELIUM to authenticate as anyone

Microsoft discovers post-compromise trick used by NOBELIUM to authenticate a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022