Dhami flags off heli service between Dehradun, Pithoragarh

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 26-08-2022 18:53 IST | Created: 26-08-2022 18:53 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday flagged off a heli service between the state’s Dehradun and Pithoragarh.

A seven-seater Pawan Hans helicopter will fly once a week as part of the service between Dehradun, Haldwani, Pantnagar, Almora and Pithoragarh.

Dhami thanked Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya for it and said all services being launched in Uttarakhand under the Udan Yojana will significantly boost air connectivity in the state.

''Uttarakhand is a tourist state. It is also an important state from the point of view of religion. The state government is trying to ensure that tourists coming to the state get all sorts of facilities,'' Dhami said.

He asked for an increase in the number of seats on the helicopter and its service three days a week.

