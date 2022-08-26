US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Nasdaq slip at open ahead of Powell's speech

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened lower on Friday as investors worried about hawkish signals from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at the annual Jackson Hole symposium.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 0.38 points, or 0.01%, at 4,198.74, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 8.69 points, or 0.07%, to 12,630.58 at the opening bell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.65 points at the open to 33,293.43.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)