US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Nasdaq slip at open ahead of Powell's speech
Reuters | Updated: 26-08-2022 19:03 IST | Created: 26-08-2022 19:03 IST
The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened lower on Friday as investors worried about hawkish signals from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at the annual Jackson Hole symposium.
The S&P 500 opened lower by 0.38 points, or 0.01%, at 4,198.74, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 8.69 points, or 0.07%, to 12,630.58 at the opening bell.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.65 points at the open to 33,293.43.
